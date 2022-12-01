United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,501,000 after buying an additional 104,933 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after buying an additional 509,169 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.