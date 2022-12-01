United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $290,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.
Shares of KLA stock opened at $393.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.47. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
