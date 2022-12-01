Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.44

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $115.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.44 or 0.00061021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00076395 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009953 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024161 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.