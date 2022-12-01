OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $869,395.65 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

