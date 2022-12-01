KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.51 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $56.51 million and $920,651.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,102.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00245423 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11581092 USD and is up 26.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,139,132.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.