Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.72 million and a P/E ratio of 90.88.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

