Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $548,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

