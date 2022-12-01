Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
