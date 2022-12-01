Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.