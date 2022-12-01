Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 3,249 shares of company stock worth $77,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

