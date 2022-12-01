Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $122,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

