TheStreet Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to C

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

YRD opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

