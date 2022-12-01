TheStreet Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to “B-“

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.