Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Crocs worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $173.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,763,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.