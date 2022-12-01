Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Crocs worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $173.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs
In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,763,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.