Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $9.07 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,906,000 after acquiring an additional 965,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

ZI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

