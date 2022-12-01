Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.86 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

