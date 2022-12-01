Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,263 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

