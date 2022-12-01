Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.