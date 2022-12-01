Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 363.19 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,310,828 shares of company stock worth $31,998,616 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

About Pinterest



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

