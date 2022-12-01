Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.12 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

