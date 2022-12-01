Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,082,055.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

