Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $476,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.