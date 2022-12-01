GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 515. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. GB Group traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 334.60 ($4.00), with a volume of 368079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.19).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833 ($9.97).

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 471.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The company has a market cap of £857.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4,631.43.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.