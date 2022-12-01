Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $195.68 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

