Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.40 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Zendesk worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 522.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

