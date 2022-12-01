Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Hostess Brands worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

