Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,878 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

