John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

JBT stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

