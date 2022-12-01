Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 856,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE VNO opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

