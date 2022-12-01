Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of ICU Medical worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

