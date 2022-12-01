Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,935 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 378,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

