Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,697 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 415.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 58,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

