Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,866 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3,604.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Haemonetics by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

