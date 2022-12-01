Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RH were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $512,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 40.7% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

NYSE RH opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.96. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

