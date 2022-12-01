Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.32 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $257.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $348.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.