Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Okta worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Okta stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

