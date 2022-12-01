Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

