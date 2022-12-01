Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vistra were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

