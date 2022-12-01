AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet Price Performance

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

