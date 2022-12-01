Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

