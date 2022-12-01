Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Umpqua worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

