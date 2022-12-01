Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

