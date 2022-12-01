Natixis Has $6.67 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,551 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

STLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

