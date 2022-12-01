Natixis Sells 45,419 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Natixis lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Target were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

