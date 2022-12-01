Natixis Buys 9,350 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.21% of Perficient worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.