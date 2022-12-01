Natixis Sells 20,726 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

NYSE:NOC opened at $533.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

