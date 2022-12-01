Natixis Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

