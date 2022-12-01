Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

ALTUW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

