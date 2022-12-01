Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expands By 27.4%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 1.7 %

ALZN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

