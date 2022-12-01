AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ:AMCIW opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.