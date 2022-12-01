A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 415,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 472,807 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

